Russian stock indices decline at start of main trading session

MOSCOW, January 27. /TASS/. The Russian stock indices were declining at the start of the main trading session, according to trading data. The yuan-to-ruble rate has declined after rising.

As of 10:00 a.m. Moscow time, the MOEX and RTS indices were down 0.09%, to 2,765.55 and 1,146.18 points, respectively.

The yuan-to-ruble rose 2.9 kopecks from the previous session's close, to 11.022 rubles.

By 10:21 a.m. Moscow time, the MOEX Index had accelerated its decline to 2,762.64 points (-0.2%), while the RTS Index was at 1,144.97 points (-0.2%). Meanwhile, the yuan exchange rate fell 0.7 kopecks to 10.989 rubles.

The Moscow Exchange Index with the additional ticker (IMOEX2) was down 0.05% at the opening of the morning trading session, trading at 7:00 a.m. Moscow time, according to trading platform data.