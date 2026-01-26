Novabev Group reports 2% decline in shipments in 2025

MOSCOW, January 26. /TASS/. Total shipments of Novabev Group lost 2% annually to 15.8 decaliters in 2025, the Russian wines and spirits producer reports.

"The volume totaled 15.8 mln decaliters. The deviation by just 2% evidences stability of the company, despite the cyberattack in July and stagnation in the industry," the company said.

Shipments of company’s house brands stayed flat in annual terms at 12.7 mln decaliters. Deliveries of partners’ brands dropped from 3.4 mln decaliters a year earlier to 3.1 mln decaliters this year. The decline by 10% was driven by industry-wide factors, planned changes in the imports structure and refocusing to more marginal and liquid brands, Novabev Group said.

The company owns five distillers, one alcohol plant, one wine estate, a distribution system and Winelab retail chain.