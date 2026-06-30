MOSCOW, June 30. /TASS/. Germany choosing to purchase oil and gas from Russia again would be a rational decision, Special Presidential Envoy on Foreign Investment and Economic Cooperation, CEO of the Russian Direct Investment Fund Kirill Dmitriev said.

"That would be very rational, as it would lower energy costs, stop German de-industrialization and provide a lifeline to its struggling economy. If only EU governments were capable of acknowledging and correcting their mistakes, there would be much more hope for Europe," he posted on his X page.

Dmitriev was commenting on co-chairwoman of "Alternative for Germany" (AfD) party Alice Weidel’s call to stop boycotting Russian oil and gas. She also said importing Russian energy would be a boon for the of German economy.