Gazprom set absolute record of gas supplies to national consumers

MOSCOW, January 26. /TASS/. Gazprom set a new absolute record of natural gas supplies to Russian consumers over the United Gas Supply System amid colder weather in the majority of Russian regions, the gas holding said.

"On January 24, Gazprom delivered 1,829.9 mln cubic meters of gas to Russian consumers over the United Gas Supply System. This is a new absolute historical record. The previous daily maximum of 1,814.7 mln cubic meters of gas was achieved on January 13, 2024," the company informed.

The holding attributes the rise in gas consumption to cold weather in the majority of Russian regions.