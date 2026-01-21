Finance ministry compensates for lost oil, gas revenues worth $2.9 bln from NWF in January

MOSCOW, January 21. /TASS/. Russia’s Finance Ministry compensated for lost oil and gas revenues in the amount of 230 billion rubles ($2.9 bln) from the National Welfare Fund (NWF) in January 2026, Deputy Minister Vladimir Kolychev told reporters.

"In January, we are using funds from the National Welfare Fund to offset lost oil and gas revenues, with 230 bln rubles having already been allocated for compensation," he said.

Compensation for lost oil and gas revenues from the National Welfare Fund will continue, but its monthly volume will depend on oil prices, the official noted.

"As factors that influenced the price of oil at the end of last year and the beginning of this year, for the time being at least, appear to have a short-term effect, there is no need for a revision of the budget structure for now. However, if our estimates change and we realize that the equilibrium price falls significantly lower than our $55 per barrel target for 2030, we will need to discuss this issue," he said.