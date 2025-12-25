Only Russian operator can ensure ZNPP's safety — Rosatom CEO

MOSCOW, December 25. /TASS/. An operating organization is responsible for the safe work of the Zaporozhye Nuclear Power Plant (ZNPP) in accordance with Russian law, Rosatom Director General Alexey Likhachev told reporters when asked whether control over the plant had been discussed with Ukraine and the US.

"Only the operating organization can control the plant as an energy facility and ensure its safe and secure operation in accordance with Russian legislation. Any deviation from these principles poses a threat to safety and increases the risk of an emergency," Likhachev said.

He recalled that the ZNPP has already received a license to operate power unit No. 1. The plant will be gradually prepared for a transition to power generation mode, although much will depend on the military and political situation.

Earlier, ZNPP Communications Director Yevgeniya Yashina commented to TASS on Western media reports alleging a possible transfer of the plant to Ukrainian control as part of a peaceful settlement of the conflict. She said the nuclear power plant belongs to Russia and, by a decree of Russian President Vladimir Putin, is operated by ZNPP Operating Organization JSC.

She stressed that all activities of ZNPP Operating Organization JSC "are carried out in strict accordance with Russian law and under oversight by the relevant regulatory bodies.".