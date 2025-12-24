Russian buckwheat exports record high in 11M 2025

MOSCOW, December 24. /TASS/. Russia has set a historical record of buckwheat exports in January - November 2025.

Deliveries surged by 15% in physical terms year on year to almost 250,000 metric tons, Agroexport federal center told TASS.

"According to export estimates, Russia exported almost 250,000 tons of wheat over eleven months of 2025 to the amount above $64 mln. Compared to the like period of the last year, shipments gained 15% in physical terms. It can be stated the historical record was broken," the center said.

Russia exported record-high 235,000 metric tons of wheat in 2024. Over the decade, buckwheat exports soared by a factor of 6.2 in physical terms.

Top three importers of Russian buckwheat are China, Japan and Poland.