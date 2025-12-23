Russian stock market rises at start of main trading session

MOSCOW, December 23. /TASS/. Russia’s stock market is showing positive dynamics at the start of the main trading session on Monday. The yuan is also strengthening against the ruble.

As of 10:00 a.m. Moscow time, the MOEX and RTS indices fell by 0.04% to 2,714.99 points and 1,078.34 points, respectively. The yuan rose by 1.5 kopecks to 11.144 rubles.

By 10:20 a.m. Moscow time, the MOEX index had moved into positive territory, rising to 2,722.38 points (+0.24%), while the RTS index stood at 1,081.28 points (+0.24%). At the same time, the yuan reached 11.177 rubles, rising by 4.75 kopecks.