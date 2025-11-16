Greece launches Vertical Corridor for supplying gas to Ukraine — PM

ATHENS, November 16. /TASS/. Greece is launching a Vertical Corridor to supply gas to Ukraine, Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis said after a meeting with visiting Vladimir Zelensky.

Earlier in the day, Greek and Ukrainian gas companies signed a memorandum of intent on deliveries of liquefied natural gas from the United States to Ukraine from December 2025 until March 2026.

"Our countries are now acquiring a new critically important aspect of cooperation - a new safe energy mains running from the south to the north, from Greece to Ukraine, via the Vertical Gas Corridor that will link a [LNF regasification] terminal near [Greek city of] Alexandroupoli and Odessa," he said as quoted by the ERT-news television channel. "It means that Ukraine will have immediate access to diversified and reliable sources of energy and Greece will become a hub for American LNG supplies to Central and Eastern Europe."

The Greek prime minister also said that he had discussed with Zelensky further support for Ukraine jointly with the partners and prospects for bilateral cooperation. "One of the most important issues is our support in the post-war restoration of Ukraine involving Greek companies," Mitsotakis added.