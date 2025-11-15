Russia, Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan will increase gas transit volumes

ASTANA, November 15. /TASS/. The trilateral gas project involving Russia, Kazakhstan, and Uzbekistan has proven successful, and gas transit volumes are expected to grow, Kazakhstan’s President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said during a press briefing in Tashkent, where he arrived on a state visit.

"The Russia-Kazakhstan-Uzbekistan gas project is showing strong results. Through joint efforts, we intend to increase gas transit volumes. In addition, there is significant potential for expanding cooperation in the oil sector and in the nuclear industry," the Kazakh president’s press service quoted him as saying.

In June 2023, Uzbekistan signed a gas purchase agreement with Gazprom, with supplies beginning in October of that year. On October 16 of the current year, the Russian government reported that Gazprom continues to fulfill its contract to supply Uzbekistan with 7.7 bln cubic meters of natural gas annually. At the same time, there are significant prospects for increasing gas deliveries, including LNG.

Tokayev visited Russia on a state trip on November 11-12 before traveling to Uzbekistan. While in Tashkent, the Kazakh leader also plans to participate in the consultative meeting of Central Asian heads of state scheduled for November 16.