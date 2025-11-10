Russian stocks up as main trading session opens

MOSCOW, November 10. /TASS/. Russia’s stock market went up as the main trading session started on Monday as the MOEX Index added 0.92% to 2,589.99 points, while the RTS Index gained 0.92% to 1,004.49 points, according to trading data as of 10:00 a.m. Moscow time (07:00 a.m. GMT). The yuan exchange rate against the ruble fell by 2.75 kopecks as trading opened compared with previous closing to 11.291 rubles.

As of 10:15 a.m. Moscow time (07:15 a.m. GMT), the indices were up by 1.05% at 2,593.49 points and 1,005.85 points, respectively, while the yuan exchange rate had moved to the positive territory as it traded at 11.36 rubles (+4.1 kopecks).

The MOEX Index with additional IMOEX2 ticker rose by 0.77% as morning trading session started on the Moscow Exchange as of 7:00 a.m. Moscow time (4:00 a.m. GMT), reaching 2,586.2 points.