OPEC+ to compensate surplus oil production under new schedule

MOSCOW, November 3. /TASS/. OPEC+ countries will monthly compensate from 185,000 to 822,000 barrels per day (bpd) according to updated compensation plans received by the OPEC Secretariat from Russia, Iraq, the UAE, Kazakhstan and Oman.

According to the schedule, compensations will total 185,000 bpd in October, 236,000 bpd in November, and 274,000 bpd in December 2025. Then it will grow almost every month until reaching 822,000 bpd in June 2026.

The volume of such monthly cuts from October 2025 to June 2026 inclusive will stand at 4.621 mln bpd, which is 58,000 bpd less than under the previous schedule.

Compensations increased with Kazakhstan from 2.917 mln bpd to 3.203 mln bpd and declined with Russia at the same time to 10,000 bpd.

The volume of compensations until the end of June 2026 will amount to 1.089 mln bpd for Iraq, 270,000 bpd for the UAE and 49,000 bpd for Oman.