Iran begins construction of nuclear plant in northern province — vice president

TEHRAN, November 2. /TASS/. Iran will begin the construction of a nuclear power plant in the northern Golestan province, which has access to the Caspian Sea, Vice President and chief of the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran (AEOI) Mohammad Eslami said.

"Thanks to colossal efforts, we have started the construction of a nuclear power plant on the coast in the Golestan province," the AEOI press service quoted him as saying.

According to Eslami, there are plans to build several more nuclear power plants to increase electricity generation to 20,000 MW a goal that was set by the country’s supreme leader. "Under the plan, nuclear power plants will be built in various parts of the country so that stable and clean nuclear power generation could meet electricity demands," he said, adding that it is planned to finish the construction of a nuclear power plant in the Khuzestan province, which kicked off before the Islamic revolution of 1979.

In December 2024, the Golestan authorities asked the AEOI to build a nuclear plant in the province to meet its demand in electricity.