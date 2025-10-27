Russia to redirect LNG supplies from Europe to Asia in 2026 — IEA

MOSCOW, October 27. /TASS/. Russia will redirect its LNG supplies from Europe to other markets, primarily Asia in 2026, the International Energy Agency's (IEA) said in its mid-term gas market outlook until 2030.

"Russia’s LNG exports to the European Union stood at around 21 bcm in 2024 and are expected to be gradually redirected to other markets (primarily Asia) in 2026," the report says.

Earlier, the EU approved the 19th sanctions package, which includes a complete ban on LNG imports under short-term contracts from April 25, 2026, and under long-term contracts from January 1, 2027. The purchase, import, or transfer, directly or indirectly, of LNG produced or exported from Russia is prohibited.

By the end of 2024, Russian LNG supplies to the EU increased by 21%, reaching a record 21.5 billion cubic meters. In the first nine months of 2025, they decreased by 7% and totaled 15 billion cubic meters.

Meanwhile, according to Eurostat data and TASS calculations, total EU purchases of Russian gas from January to August increased by 8%, to 9.75 billion euros. Specifically, the EU purchased 4.1 billion euros worth of Russian pipeline gas and 5.7 billion euros worth of LNG.