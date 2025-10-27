Russian deputy PM discussed energy cooperation with Malaysia’s PM

KUALA LUMPUR, October 27. /TASS/. Cooperation between the countries in trade and energy sphere was discussed with Prime Minister of Malaysia Anwar Ibrahim, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexey Overchuk told reporters.

"We have just talked with Prime Minister of Malaysia [Anwar] Ibrahim. We discussed bilateral relations, trade relations, and cooperation in the energy sector," Overchuk said.

The deputy prime minister noted the good level of trade between the countries this year. Various initiatives of the two countries were presented and development of a supply chain between the South and the North of Eurasia was discussed at the meeting with the prime minister of Malaysia, Overchuk added.