Russia plans to boost science funding to over $78 billion by 2030 — deputy premier

MOSCOW, October 27. /TASS/. Russia plans to seriously raise its funding of science, bringing it to 6 trillion 200 billion rubles (over $78.2 billion at the current exchange rate) by 2030, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Dmitry Chernyshenko said.

"6 trillion 200 billion rubles is a massive sum. Approximately 3.5 trillion rubles ($44.2 billion) will be allocated from the budget," he told the "Technological leadership is a priority" conference.

Chernyshenko added that the government expects private businesses to invest even more heavily than the state into knowledge-intensive projects of Russian higher education facilities. Non-budgetary funding is expected to grow by 4.5 times by 2030.

Priority 2030 is the program of state support for Russian higher education facilities, the largest in the history of Russia. Its goal is to provide access to high-quality higher education and increase universities’ contribution to the implementation of Russia’s national development goals.

As of 2025, the program involves 141 universities from 56 Russian regions. 118 of them receive grants in the form of subsidies from the federal budget, while 23 have the status of candidates.