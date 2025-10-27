Russian Transport Ministry considering restart of air service with South Korea

MOSCOW, October 27. /TASS/. An opportunity to resume the air service between Russia and the Republic of Korea is explored just as with certain other countries, Minister of Transport Andrey Nikitin told reporters.

"Such options are indeed being explored, they are in place, but just as with certain other countries, I would not highlight it as an individual top priority," Nikitin said.

The issue is being examined "among others," the minister added.

Russian and South Korean airlines are in touch on resuming direct flights, the Izvestia news outlet said on Monday, citing Deputy Foreign Minister Andrey Rudenko.