Companies sign 48 memoranda and agreements on legal cooperation in Hainan

HAIKOU /China/, October 27. /TASS/. Several companies and non-governmental organizations have signed 48 framework agreements aimed at promoting cooperation in the legal sector in China’s southern province of Hainan, according to the news portal Zhongguo Xinwenwang.

The agreements were reached during events held in Haikou, the administrative center of Hainan, as part of Legal Week activities. As noted, the signing of these documents marked a significant milestone ahead of the province’s planned transition to an offshore customs model, scheduled for December 18.

According to the portal, the series of events under the slogan "Law-based Free Trade Port: Sharing New Opportunities" attracted more than 700 leading legal experts, along with business representatives from 14 countries and regions. The public was given the opportunity to explore institutional innovations and practical research in areas such as specialized arbitration rules and related international practices. In addition, there was an exchange of experiences among representatives from different jurisdictions.

It was noted that participants of the Legal Week contributed to efforts aimed at aligning Hainan’s legal services system with advanced global standards. The dialogue drew attention from both entrepreneurs and heads of relevant departments in numerous Chinese and international companies.

The Legal Week also served as a catalyst for a range of large-scale, multifaceted projects, helping to "turn consensus into collective action." In particular, President of the Hainan Lawyers Association Fu Qiongfen reported that the organization signed agreements with the EU-China Cooperation Center and a partner organization from Uzbekistan, reaching mutual understanding on the creation of a joint center to promote exchanges among legal professionals.

The association’s Vice President Li Jun noted that the organization plans to extend its exchange program to Australia, Vietnam, and Uzbekistan. Young legal professionals from Hainan will have the opportunity to undertake internships in these countries to gain experience that can later be applied to cross-border projects. He also emphasized the importance of efforts to transform the province into a "global investment hub" capable of providing even more robust legal guarantees to support the successful development of the free trade port.