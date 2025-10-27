Sberbank proposes BRICS cybersecurity alliance to tackle rising threats

MOSCOW, October 27. /TASS/. Sberbank has put forward a proposal to establish a BRICS cybersecurity coalition, aiming to consolidate initiatives in countering increasing international cyber threats, and the plan for forming the alliance is expected to be discussed at a dedicated meeting of the BRICS summit in India in 2026, as announced by Stanislav Kuznetsov, Deputy Chairman of the Board of Sberbank.

"In an era when cyber assaults are growing more advanced and spreading globally, stronger partnerships are essential to share knowledge, build trust, and establish common standards for joint operational responses," Kuznetsov said.

He referenced statistics on the surge of cyber incidents across the globe, noting that every organization faces an average of 2,000 attacks weekly.

The Deputy Chairman of the Board of Sberbank emphasized that Russia possesses unique experience in defending against complex cyberattacks and is ready to share it. He revealed that assaults on Russian government institutions, IT companies, and banks have tripled in 2025, while Sberbank repelled twice as many cyberattacks this year compared to the previous year.

Potentially, with coordination and interest from all parties, the BRICS cybersecurity alliance could begin operations as early as 2027, uniting key organizations from member countries to exchange expertise and coordinate actions.