Russian Cabinet approves comprehensive Arctic development plan — PM Mishustin

MOSCOW, October 27. /TASS/. The Russian government has approved a comprehensive plan to develop settlements in the Arctic region, Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin announced during an operational meeting with his deputies, detailing the implementation of President Vladimir Putin’s directive.

"Today, the government has approved comprehensive plans for the socio-economic development of key population centers," Mikhail Mishustin said. "At least 5% of the total funds from relevant state programs will be allocated for their execution during the federal budgeting process."

"Regional authorities must also consider these expenses when drafting their financial plans," the prime minister added.

Mishustin noted that a similar initiative, focused on urban modernization through master plans, is already being successfully implemented in the Far East. He particularly emphasized, these projects are developed "based on proposals from local residents."

At the International Arctic Forum, dubbed 'The Arctic: Territory of Dialogue,' in March, Vladimir Putin urged the government to accelerate the implementation of Arctic master plans and highlighted the importance of including dedicated 'Arctic' sections in national projects.