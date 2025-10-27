South Korea, Malaysia agree upon free trade agreement

SEOUL, October 27. /TASS/. South Kore and Malaysia completed talks on the free trade agreement, the Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy of the Republic of Korea said.

The two parties signed a joint statement "confirming the final completion of talks on the free trade agreement" in Kuala Lumpur, the ministry said. This will be the 27th free trade agreement for South Korea.

"The government plans after completion of talks to promptly complete procedures required for official signing, including the translation into the state language and due diligence. After official signing the government will assist also in other procedures required for [the agreement] to come into force, including ratification," the ministry added.