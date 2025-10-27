Nature reserve's visitor center in Arkhangelsk Region due in 2026

ARKHANGELSK, October 27. /TASS/. A new visitor center in the Pinega Nature Reserve, the only nature reserve in the Arkhangelsk Region, is due in 2026, Alexander Kirilov, director of the Russian Arctic National Park that manages the nature reserve told TASS.

"We will design the new visitor center of the Pinega Nature Reserve this year and will have it built next year," he said. "It will be in Golubino, where the nature reserve's base is located."

The visitor center's building will be "fit" into the Golubino base's landscape, where the national park will create an ecological trail, a playground for children and a camping area, he added.

"We can see demand for camping sites where visitors could pitch a tent and spend a weekend or a few days. With catering, facilities, and a summer kitchen," he said. "The location is less than 200 km from Arkhangelsk by car."

The Pinega State Nature Reserve, the only nature reserve in the Arkhangelsk Region, was established in 1974 to study and preserve in natural conditions the North's typical taiga and unique karst landscapes of the White Sea - Kuloi plateau. The reserve is known for karst landforms and contains about 90 caves with the total length of more than 45 km. Since 2025, the Pinega Nature Reserve has been managed by the Russian Arctic National Park.