Russia sustains high oil supplies volumes to India in 2025

MOSCOW, October 27. /TASS/. India continues to be a key partner for Russia’s fuel and energy complex, with oil supplies remaining at a high level this year, Russian Energy Minister Sergey Tsivilyov said in an interview with TASS.

"India remains a key partner for us. In 2024, it accounted for a significant share of our oil exports, and this year supplies have stayed at a high level," he said.

Earlier, Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak said that Russia expects to maintain cooperation with India and China in the energy sector despite external pressure.

In the first half of 2025, Russia increased its energy exports to India by around 15%, Deputy Energy Minister Roman Marshavin noted.