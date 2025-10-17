Russian Energy Week in Moscow gathers over 7,000 people from 100 countries

MOSCOW, October 17. /TASS/. Over 7,000 people from 100 countries attended the events of Russian Energy Week in Moscow, and over 30 agreements were signed at the forum, Anton Kobyakov, Advisor to the Russian President and Executive Secretary of the REW 2025 Organizing Committee, told TASS.

"Over 7,000 people from 100 countries took part in REW. Over 30 energy cooperation agreements were signed at the forum," he noted.

According to the official, interest in the forum is high: the business program included over 60 sessions and panel discussions, and a large-scale exhibition featuring leading energy companies. "Russian Energy Week is growing as a platform, encompassing ever-growing topics. These days, Moscow has become the capital of global energy," he said.

"Russian Energy Week not only summed up the current year's energy results but also laid the foundation for the upcoming summit of heads of state and government of the Gas Exporting Countries Forum, which will be held in Russia in the fall of 2026. The successful holding of REW was an important step in its preparation. Our country has all the necessary infrastructure and experience to host such events and is ready to host the GECF summit next year," Kobyakov added.

About forum

The 8th International Forum Russian Energy Week is underway in Moscow from October 15 to 17 at two venues: the Manege Central Exhibition Hall will host the main discussions, and the Gostiny Dvor will host an exhibition of technologies and equipment for the fuel and energy sector. The central theme of REW 2025 is "Creating the Energy of the Future Together." TASS is the forum's media partner.