Russia, Tajikistan continue to discuss joint development of Tajik oil fields

MOSCOW, October 16. /TASS/. Russia and Tajikistan continue to discuss the participation of Russian companies in joint projects to develop oil fields in the Central Asian country, the Russian government announced after a meeting between Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak and Tajik Minister of Energy and Water Resources Daler Juma on the sidelines of Russian Energy Week.

"Discussions on the implementation of joint projects to develop oil fields in Tajikistan continue," the statement reads.

Earlier Juma told TASS that Tajikistan had invited Russian companies to participate in the development of 22 promising oil and gas fields and refining projects. The countries will decide on joint oil and gas projects this year, and work on their implementation can begin in 2026. He noted that the country imports the majority of its oil and gas products from Russia. The development of new oil and gas fields in Tajikistan will allow the country to begin exporting them south.

Tajikistan has approximately 28 registered oil fields, with proven reserves exceeding 2 million tons. There are 12 operating oil refineries in the country. According to the Ministry of Energy of Tajikistan, over 16,100 tons of oil were produced in 2024, which is insufficient to supply refineries, so the country imports petroleum products and gas.

