CPC to pump over 70 mln tons of oil in 2025 — Transneft VP

MOSCOW, October 16. /TASS/. The Caspian Pipeline Consortium (CPC) will be able to pump over 70 mln metric tons of oil over its system for exports, Vice President of the Russian oil pipeline operator Transneft Vladimir Kalanda told reporters on the sidelines of the Russian Energy Week forum.

"We plan to pump the target volume of 70 mln tons over CPC," he said.

The pumping volume may slightly decline because of workovers at fields in Kazakhstan next year but it will be in general much higher than in prior years," Kalanda noted.

The maximal capacity of the CPC system may reach 85 mln metric tons per year, and therefore "we are ready to pump all these volumes in case Kazakhstan increases oil production," he added.