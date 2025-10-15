OpenAI’s annual revenue is approximately $13 bln — FT

LONDON, October 15. /TASS/. The annual revenue of OpenAI is estimated at around $13 bln, 70% of which comes from users of the ChatGPT chatbot, the Financial Times reported, citing sources.

According to the report, ChatGPT currently has about 800 mln regular users, but only 5% of them subscribe to the paid version. An unnamed top executive of the company stated that the plan is to double this number in the future and also introduce personalized advertising across OpenAI’s products.

Additionally, OpenAI intends to implement projects worth $1 bln over the next five years, partly through collaborations with technology giants such as Oracle, Nvidia, AMD, and Broadcom.

The company is expected to offer governments and businesses more personalized products. OpenAI also aims to monetize its intellectual property by developing new AI infrastructure and expanding into online advertising.