Expenditures on National Projects in Russia total $52.2 bln as of October 1

MOSCOW, October 8. /TASS/. Expenditures from the federal budget for the implementation of National Projects in Russia amounted provisionally to 4.25 trillion rubles ($52.2 bln) as of October 1 of this year, the Finance Ministry reports.

The figure totaled 70% from the target planned for the year, the ministry noted.

The following National Projects take the lead in terms of utilizing expenditures: Efficient and Competitive Economy (77%), Youth and Children (76.2%), Family (74.6%), Human Resources (72.7%), New Technologies of Health Preservation (71.3%), and Industrial Support of Transport Mobility (70.5%),

According to the ministry’s data, performance is 60% and more for International Cooperation and Export (69.8%), Long and Active Life (68.1%), Tourism and Hospitality (64.3%), and Infrastructure for Life (62.9%).

They are followed by New Nuclear and Power Technologies (56.2%), New Materials and Chemistry (54.4%), Environmental Welfare (54%), Data Economy and Digital Transformation of the State (52.7%), Unmanned Aerial Systems (52.2%), and Efficient Transport System (50.4%).

Minimal indicators are specified for Technological Support of Food Security (44.7%) and Production and Automation Facilities (22.6%), the Ministry informed.