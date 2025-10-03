Global central banks purchase 15 tons of gold in August — WGC

MOSCOW, October 3. /TASS/. In August 2025, central banks around the world purchased around 15 metric tons of gold, according to data from the World Gold Council (WGC).

"This largely corresponds to the average monthly purchases seen between March and June and signals the return of the upward trend after global reserves remained unchanged in July," the report said.

The most active buyers in August were the central banks of Kazakhstan (+7.7 tons), Bulgaria, Turkey, China, Uzbekistan, and the Czech Republic, each of which increased their reserves by roughly 2 tons of gold.

At the same time, according to WGC data, the regulators of Russia and Indonesia reduced their gold holdings most significantly, by 3.1 tons and 1.8 tons, respectively.