Robotic taxis to appear in Russia during next two years — Yandex Taxi

MOSCOW, October 1. /TASS/. Self-driving taxis may appear in Russian cities during the next couple of years, CEO of Yandex Taxi Alexander Anikin said at the Digital Transportation forum.

"I think the autonomous taxis without the test drivers at the driver’s seats will appear in streets of Russian cities already in the next couple of years. I think that during the next five - ten years the numbers will reach thousands and it will become our new everyday routine that we will stop noticing in general," the chief executive said.

Driverless taxis will appear on city roads after 2030, the Russian Ministry of Transport told TASS earlier. The ministry will not rush with the start of operations of such cars and will polish the technology to maximize safety, it said.