Kremlin brands plans to transfer 2 bln euros from frozen Russian assets to Kiev as 'theft'

MOSCOW, October 1. /TASS/. Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov called the European Commission's plans to transfer 2 bln euros using proceeds from frozen Russian assets to Ukraine an illegal seizure and theft.

"We are talking about plans to illegally seize Russian property, about theft," he said, commenting on European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen's statement that the EU will send Ukraine 2 bln euros for drone production using proceeds from frozen Russian assets.

The Kremlin spokesman noted that Moscow has already responded to these plans multiple times at various levels.

Earlier, von der Leyen announced that the European Union had reached an agreement with Ukraine on allocating 2 bln euros for drone production.