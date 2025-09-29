Nordwind Airlines resumes direct flights to Vietnam

HANOI, September 29. /TASS/. Nordwind Airlines has resumed the direct air service between Russian cities and the Cam Ranh airport in the Vietnamese province of Khanh Hoa.

The first flight from Moscow with 379 passengers on board landed in Cam Ranh this Monday after the five-year break caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

"Restoration of the direct air service between Russian cities and the Province of Khanh Hoa by Nordwind Airlines will facilitate the soonest possible increase of the Russian tourist traffic to Vietnam and positively influence interaction between two our countries in trade-economic, scientific-technical and cultural-education spheres," Russian Consul General in Ho Shi Minh City Timur Sadykov told TASS.

The expansion of the charter flight program will contribute to further strengthening of multi-aspect ties between Russia and Vietnam, where cooperation in the tourist sphere is at one of priority places, the Russian diplomat added.