Nordwind Airlines resumes direct flights to Vietnam

The first flight from Moscow with 379 passengers on board landed in Cam Ranh

HANOI, September 29. /TASS/. Nordwind Airlines has resumed the direct air service between Russian cities and the Cam Ranh airport in the Vietnamese province of Khanh Hoa.

The first flight from Moscow with 379 passengers on board landed in Cam Ranh this Monday after the five-year break caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

"Restoration of the direct air service between Russian cities and the Province of Khanh Hoa by Nordwind Airlines will facilitate the soonest possible increase of the Russian tourist traffic to Vietnam and positively influence interaction between two our countries in trade-economic, scientific-technical and cultural-education spheres," Russian Consul General in Ho Shi Minh City Timur Sadykov told TASS.

The expansion of the charter flight program will contribute to further strengthening of multi-aspect ties between Russia and Vietnam, where cooperation in the tourist sphere is at one of priority places, the Russian diplomat added.

Vietnam
Russia honors $102 mln Eurobond coupon payment — Finance Ministry
Payments were made in accordance with the decree of the Russian Federation on the temporary procedure of honoring state debt liabilities of the Russian Federation towards residents and foreign creditors
Exact date of Kim Jong Un’s visit to Moscow not yet defined — Kremlin
Russian President Vladimir Putin invited his North Korean counterpart to visit Moscow at a meeting in China in September
Attempt of EU Three to return old sanctions seems to be double-dealing
Official Spokeswoman of the Russian Foreign Ministry Maria Zakharova stressed that the Europeans "made a crafty piece of trickery" in circumvention of the procedure for the resolution of disputed situations set out in Resolution 2231
Court upholds disqualification of Greater Moldova party from participating in elections
The party leader Victoria Furtuna said that she would appeal the decision to the Supreme Court of Justice
Moldovan president speaks of election interference, does not rule out annulment of results
Earlier, Russian Ambassador to Chisinau Oleg Ozerov described the current election campaign in Moldova as the dirtiest he has ever encountered
New START Treaty talks should consider nuclear arsenals of UK, France — Kremlin
Dmitry Peskov called them a component of the problem of global European security and strategic stability
No details received from Turkey about S-400 purchase from Russia — NATO official
On Tuesday, the Turkish president announced that Ankara had signed the agreement to purchase the S-400 systems from Moscow
Drone disrupts work of Romania's largest airport
Flights were suspended for around 40 minutes
World war imminent, if Kiev's false flag sabotage plans materialize — Russian MFA
Maria Zakharova drew attention to reports in several Hungarian media outlets about Vladimir Zelensky's plans to carry out sabotage in Romania and Poland with the aim of blaming Russia
The New Finnish Doctrine: Stupidity, Lies, Ingratitude
Deputy Chairman of Russia’s Security Council Dmitry Medvedev finds historical parallels in the behavior of the current leaders of Finland and their predecessors from almost a century ago and recalls the aftermath of their aggressive attacks on Russia
Ukraine’s army attacks Russia’s Belgorod Region with over 110 UAVs in past 24 hours
Belgorod came under a bombardment by six munitions, which wounded three civilians
Ukraine’s permanent losses amount to 1.7 million people — Russian commander
Commenting on Ukraine’s possible offensive, Apty Alaudinov said Ukraine may choose Moldova’s breakaway republic of Transnistria as its next target
NATO setting up logistics control bases in Moldova — expert
According to data received by the Russian Foreign Intelligence Service, groups of French and UK military already arrived at Odessa, military expert of the Institute of Law and National Security at the Russian Presidential Academy Alexander Stepanov said
Syrian court issues arrest warrant for Bashar Assad in absentia — news agency
The former Syrian president faces "charges of intentional murder, torture leading to death, and deprivation of liberty"
Russia has 31 bln tons of oil reserves, only half are profitable — minister
Sergey Tsivilyov specified that in 2024, it accounted for about 60% of the total production volume
Moldova’s opposition parties ahead at parliamentary elections
The ruling party has garnered 44.13% of the vote, the opposition parties have garnered 49.54%
Ukraine strikes Zaporozhye plant to create threat of nuclear catastrophe
Yashina added that compared to 2022, the strikes become more targeted but no less dangerous
US to continue expecting Iran nuclear program deal — Department of State
"President Donald Trump has been clear that diplomacy is still an option—a deal remains the best outcome for the Iranian people and the world," Secretary of State Marco Rubio noted
Several thousand NATO soldiers stationed in Moldova, Victory bloc leader says
Ilan Shor emphasized that the West is seeking to turn Moldova into a testing ground for its experiments
Putin signs decree on 2025 autumn draft
"From October 1 to December 31, 2025, conscript 135,000 Russian citizens aged 18 to 30 who are not in the reserve and are subject to enlistment into military service," the decree states
Forty-one Ukrainian drones destroyed in Russian regions over night
Twelve of them were destroyed in the Kursk Region
Russia alarmed by Western discourse on World War III as likely scenario — Lavrov
The Russian foreign minister emphasized that these figures undermine any efforts to seek an honest balance of interests among all members of the international community
Russian ambassador calls Moldovan election campaign dirtiest he’s ever seen
According to Oleg Ozerov, in terms of the level of lies, slander, and distortion of facts, the Moldovan campaign certainly surprised him
Israel shelled by Yemen again, missile intercepted
There have been no reports of damage or casualties
Russia will pursue Europe for asset theft until end of time — Medvedev
Deputy Chairman of the Russian Security Council stressed that Moscow will pursue this objective by all available means
Russia says helicopter downed near Mariupol was headed to evacuate Azov unit leaders
Russian aircraft and air defense forces also shot down three planes of the Ukrainian Air Force on March 28
US demanded to hand over all enriched uranium to delay sanctions — Pezeshkian
In return, the US was ready to give Iran a three-month delay before reinstating UN Security Council sanctions, said Iranian president
Trump to discuss measures against government shutdown with Congress leaders — AP
According to the news agency, the US leader will meet House Speaker Mike Johnson and Senate Majority Leader John Thune, as well as House Democratic Leader Hakeem Jeffries and Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer in the White House
Houthis report launching 'hypersonic ballistic missile' on Tel Aviv
According to military spokesman Yahya Saree, the Yemeni rebels also launched two drones on "critical facilities" in Eilat in southern Israel
Press review: Moldova holds parliamentary vote while NATO creates new threats to Russia
Top stories from the Russian press on Monday, September 29th
Body of stowaway discovered in landing gear compartment at US airport
CBS News TV channel emphasized that this "is at least the second time this year stowaways have been found in landing gear at US airports"
Leonid Boguslavsky: Our team is bound to become a legend
The owner of the RTP Global venture capital firm in a TASS special project Top Business Officials
Russian Duma speaker meets with Vietnamese president
The meeting was held within the framework of Russian State Duma Chairman’s official visit to Vietnam
Some well-informed sources indicate new strikes against Iran are under discussion — Lavrov
According to the Russian Foreign Minister, all of this is coordinated - the military threat as well as the measures aimed at economically suffocating Iran
Trump says talks on settlement in Gaza already ‘at their final stages’ — Axios
The Arab world, Israel and Benjamin Netanyahu want peace, noted United States President
After Russia’s special military operation EU's existence may be in doubt — Chinese expert
Gong Jiong acknowledged that the current "system of global governance is disintegrating, the equilibrium is collapsing, and before anything new emerges, there will be chaos"
Dmitry Konov: I will work here until the day I'm fired
SIBUR CEO in Top Business Officials, a special project by TASS
Moldovan authorities rule out dialogue with Russia — Kremlin
According to Dmitry Peskov, the current Moldovan authorities also obstruct the Transnistrian settlement
Sandu’s party receives 50.20% after all ballots counted in Moldova, opposition – 43.95%
The results grant Party of Action and Solidarity 55 seats in the 101-seat parliament
Duma speaker talks trade, economic cooperation with Vietnam's PM
Vyacheslav Volodin emphasized that the State Duma was doing everything possible to promote parliamentary cooperation
Putin to deliver major speech this week — Peskov
The president will also have many working meetings and international contacts, noted Kremlin Spokesman
Russian troops wipe out Ukrainian UAV launch sites by Geran-2 drones — Defense Ministry
The drones also hit the Ukrainian army’s UAV storage
Lavrov dismisses as political blindness hopes of return to 2022 borders for Ukraine
The Russian foreign minister stressed that Russia has been protecting its own legitimate interests and the legitimate interests of Russian-speaking people in Ukraine following a coup in 2014
India looks to expand S-400 air defense purchases from Russia — media
The need for more Russian-made S-400 air defense systems can be explained by their high effectiveness, which they demonstrated during Operation Sindoor against terrorist targets in Pakistan in May this year
Sandu's party receives 43.05% of votes in Moldovan elections
The main opposition force, the Patriotic Bloc, formed around the Socialist Party, received 29.22%
Moldova’s Dodon says opposition leaders do not recognize election returns
Igor Dodon called on his supporters outside parliament not to fall for provocations from those sent by the authorities to destabilize the situation
Alexander Galitsky: I’m a natural born fatalist
The founder of the Almaz Capital venture fund in a TASS special project Top Business Officials
Russian troops liberate Shandrigolovo community in Donetsk region over past day
Russia’s Battlegroup West inflicted more than 220 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed three enemy tanks and two armored combat vehicles in its area of responsibility over the past day, the Defense Ministry reported
Hungary blocks 12 Ukrainian websites in response to Kiev's actions — PM office
According to Gergely Gulyas, Ukraine "should abandon its desire to join the EU" if it intends to practice state censorship
Annual meeting of Valdai Discussion Club kicks off in Sochi
This year, the meeting is titled "The Polycentric World: Instructions for Use"
Russian troops thwart Kiev’s attempt to land assault force on left bank of Dnieper River
Governor Vladimir Saldo stressed that any intrusion attempt by the Ukrainian military will be thwarted
Rebuilding territories remains Russia's top priority — Medvedev
The politician stressed that war with Europe would contradict Russia’s interests
Chinese expert suggests creating G10 involving Russia, India, China
Wang Huiyao said it will strengthen the G20 and other organizations
Russian government submits draft budget for 2026-2028 to State Duma
The document assumes GDP will grow by 1.3% in 2026, and by almost 7% over three years, reaching approximately $3.3 trillion in nominal terms
Russian Embassy in London warns of retaliatory measures if sovereign assets stolen
The diplomatic mission also noted that proposals to use Russian assets to finance "the military needs of the criminal Kiev regime" would only fuel "the continuation of bloodshed"
Spain bans transit of US vessels, aircraft carrying weapons for Israel — daily
While the Pentagon could withhold information about cargoes shipped on US vessels, the sources said that relations between the two allies are based on trust, which would otherwise be undermined
Russian air defense downs 6 guided bombs, 230 Ukrainian drones — top brass
TASS compiled the main information about the situation in the special military operation zone over the past 24 hours
Trump asks Supreme Court to review ban on birthright citizenship — CNN
Those decisions confer, without lawful justification, the privilege of American citizenship on hundreds of thousands of unqualified people, the channel reported
US hasn’t yet decided on Tomahawks supplies to NATO for their transfer to Kiev — Kellogg
But Vladimir Zelensky is asking for this
Silver price surpasses $47 per troy ounce on Comex first since May 2011
The price of gold increased to $3,824.2 per troy ounce
Kiev loses nearly 4,400 troops, mercenaries in battles near LPR over past week — expert
According to Andrey Marochko, the heaviest losses were inflicted by troops of the Battlegroup West operating in the Kupyansk direction and the Svatovo-Kremennaya area
Europe has become outsider in polycentric world — Valdai report
According to the authors, the global South, which is "firmly focused on securing maximum opportunities for development," leads the current global structure
Denmark scrambles fighter jet over potential drone activity — TV channel
Several Norwegian civilian planes have been redirected to other airports due to the potential discovery of unmanned aerial vehicles in the area
Russian company takes lead in sunflower oil supplies to Indian market
Total sunflower oil exports from Russia stood at 3.96 mln metric tons in the last season, with 1.55 mln metric tons shipped to India, Efko's Executive Director Sergey Ivanov said
As war criminal, Zelensky must face justice — local leader
While promising a peaceful settlement of the conflict in Donbass, Vladimir Zelensky never actually meant to carry it out, Leonid Pasechnik said
EC chief pushes idea of bypassing Hungary's veto on Ukraine's EU accession — media
According to the sources, Antonio Costa suggests that the opening of each stage in a country’s path toward EU membership could be approved by a qualified majority of member states rather than unanimously, as is currently required
Putin ready to meet Trump in Moscow, invitation "not shelved" — Kremlin spokesman
In August, after talks with Trump in Anchorage, Putin suggested holding the next meeting in Moscow
Mercenaries siding with Ukraine most often fight in Kharkov Region, Donbass — expert
Boris Rozhin mentioned that a large number of Colombians were killed in Krasnoarmeysk
Jeffrey Sachs calls European leaders ‘warmongers’
In his opinion, the situation is "very dangerous" because of claims, counterclaims and charges
Only Russian-made icebreakers to work on Northern Sea Route — minister
The Northern Sea Route is a shipping route in the Russian Arctic that runs along Russia's northern shores of the Arctic Ocean seas
Voting in the parliamentary elections has concluded in Moldova
As of 9:00 p.m., turnout was 51%
LPR preparing for military tribunal over Ukrainian military for 11 years — leader
According to Leonid Pasechnik, Ukraine, encouraged by the West, "has long since turned into a terrorist state"
Russia liberates Derilovo, Mayskoye in DPR, Stepovoye in Dnepropetrovsk Region — top brass
The combat mission was completed by units of the West, East, and South troop groups
Moscow analyzing statements about possible Tomahawk supplies to Ukraine — Kremlin
Earlier, US Vice President J.D. Vance announced that the Washington administration is considering supplying Tomahawk cruise missiles to other NATO countries for subsequent transfer to Kiev, with Donald Trump making the final decision
Ukraine seeks ‘mega-deal’ worth $90 billion for US arms purchases — Politico
According to the newspaper, it will include long-range weapons
Moldovan authorities denied voting opportunity for Moldovans in Russia — Kremlin
Dmitry Peskov said that only two polling stations were open, "which, naturally, was insufficient and did not allow everyone to vote"
Israeli troops surround hospital in Gaza — WAFA
According to the report, more than 90 doctors and patients remain trapped inside the Al Helou Hospital
Medvedev urges caution against risks of Russia-Europe war, albeit highly unlikely
The Russian Security Council Deputy Chairman recommended being "on alert"
Dmitry Rogozin: My planning horizon is infinite
Roscosmos Corporation CEO in a TASS special project Top Officials
McDonald's could forfeit rights to more than ten trademarks in Russia in 2026-2027
According to Rospatent, the exclusive rights to the trademarks Happy Meal, McNuggets, Royal Cheeseburger, McDrive, and McCountry will expire in 2026
Maia Sandu claims cases of election fraud at parliamentary elections
Moldovan President reported cases of people trying to take a blank ballot out of a polling station in order to then insert a filled and stamped one
Attempts to reinstate sanctions against Iran invalid — MFA
Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesman Esmail Baghaei stressed that the refusal of six out of fifteen UN Security Council members to support the move highlights divisions within the body
Russia’s budget expenditure on defense in 2026 to remain at this year’s level — minister
The defense budget includes functional sections related less to military defense than to ensuring the security of the country and its citizens as a whole, Anton Siluanov noted
Tomahawk missile supplies from United States won’t be game changer for Kiev — Kremlin
No magical weapons exist, Dmitry Peskov said
Moldovan elections feature widespread fraud in favor of ruling party — Victory bloc leader
Ilan Shor also stated that he does not recognize the results
Hamas says it had lost contact with two Israeli hostages held in Gaza
The radical Palestinian movement warned that the lives of the two hostages were at "immediate risk" and demands that Israel stop the attacks to allow them to evacuate
Russian scientists concoct non-addictive painkiller more effective than morphine
A pain-killing drug, which outperforms morphine, and does not cause mental or physical addiction, is a huge breakthrough, an expert says
Europe allows Kiev to carry out terrorist attacks for Russia’s 'strategic defeat' — Lavrov
The Russian foreign minister also drew attention to the fact that Arabic is not prohibited in Israel, nor is Hebrew in Arab countries and Iran, yet Russian is banned in Ukraine
Belarusian president slams "foolish" NATO threats of Russian aircraft shoot-down plans
Alexander Lukashenko warned that any such action would be met with an "instant" response
FACTBOX: Kiev’s 'provocation plans' and New START treaty future — Lavrov’s UN statements
Russian Foreign Minister emphasized that Russia "from the very beginning has been and remains open to negotiations aimed at addressing the root causes of the conflict" in Ukraine
Kremlin considers it premature to assess Moldovan elections
Some political forces are declaring their disagreement, speaking out about possible violations in the elections, Dmitry Peskov said
Platinum price on Nymex surpasses $1,600 first since April 2013
The price of the precious metal has surged by 78.74% year-to-date, and by 14.52% since the beginning of September
EU may decide on confiscation of Russian assets by end of October — newspaper
"What’s not changed is how the bloc still struggles to get on the front foot and how its options appear slim," the publication said
Launch Day: Xbox talks to TASS about new console, Bethesda & future of gaming
TASS talked exclusively with Ben Decker, Head of Gaming Services at Xbox
Hungary, Slovakia will fight ‘warmongering bureaucrats’ in Brussels — Orban
Countries will continue to jointly defend their shared values, said Hungarian Prime Minister
UK politician detained in London airport after returning from Moscow — Telegraph
According to the news outlet, the politician and his wife arrived at Gatwick Airport from the Russian capital by a flight via Abu Dhabi
Putin expects Tokayev on state visit in November — Kremlin Spokesman
Russia and Kazakhstan are preparing a substantial package of documents, noted Peskov
West eyes Moldova as tool of anti-Russian aggression — Russian Ambassador
According to Oleg Ozerov, Moldova is degrading and is on the brink of a socioeconomic catastrophe
Ukrainian UAVs attack Russian regions at night: aftermath
A six-year-old child and his grandmother were killed in a nighttime drone attack in the Moscow Region
Starmer becomes Britain’s least popular prime minister in polling history
For comparison: the previous anti-record was held by Conservative Prime Minister Rishi Sunak in April 2024, at minus 59 points
Russia withdraws from European Convention for Prevention of Torture
At the same time, the Russian authorities will continue to combat human rights violations by applying national legislation in this area
