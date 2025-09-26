Around 80% of Russia’s international e-commerce conducted with China

HANGZHOU, September 26. /TASS/. Approximately 80% of cross-border trade on Russian marketplaces is conducted with China, Russian Minister of Economic Development Maxim Reshetnikov told journalists at the IV World Digital Trade Expo in the Chinese city of Hangzhou.

"Why we are here and why this is extremely important for us: first, 80% of our international exchanges through marketplaces and platforms originate from China, making our engagement here critically important," the minister stated.

According to Reshetnikov, major Russian digital platforms maintain divisions in China and carry out order assembly there.