Russia’s inflation outlook for 2025 downgraded to 6.8%, 4% expected by end of 2026

MOSCOW, September 24. /TASS/. Russia’s inflation outlook for 2025 has been downgraded to 6.8%, Economic Development Minister Maksim Reshetnikov said, adding that by the end of 2026 inflation is expected at 4%.

"Inflation slowdown is a significant factor in real income growth. The inflation forecast for 2025 has been lowered to 6.8%," he said presenting the ministry’s revised macroeconomic forecast at the government.

Annual inflation in Russia was registered at 8.02% from September 9 to 15 compared to 8.1% in the previous week, the Economic Development Ministry said earlier.