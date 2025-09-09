Russia, Kazakhstan have great potential to share experience in area of digital currencies

MOSCOW, September 9. /TASS/. Russia and Kazakhstan can actively share experience in the area of implementation and use of digital currencies, as well as combating cybercrime, the republic’s Ambassador to Russia Dauren Abayev said.

"We have good interaction in everything related to digitalization: the digital ruble, the digital tenge," he said at a roundtable organized at the republic’s embassy in Moscow.

Those technologies are now being actively implemented in Russia and Kazakhstan, Abayev said, adding that the exchange of experience in this area will be useful. Russia has now accumulated experience in combating cybercrime and fraud, he noted.