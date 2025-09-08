Large and small US companies ready to return to Russian market — Titov

VLADIVOSTOK, September 8. /TASS/. Both large and small US businesses are prepared to return to Russia once current political issues are resolved, Special Envoy of the Russian President for relations with International Organizations for the Achievement of Sustainable Development Goals Boris Titov told TASS on the sidelines of the Eastern Economic Forum (EEF).

"Of course, there are prospects," Titov said when asked about the possibility of major US corporations returning to the Russian market. "But everything depends on how we resolve the issues that remain on the agenda today in light of the current political situation."

Titov expressed confidence that once political matters are settled, mutual understanding can be reached thanks to the prudent and balanced policies of the countries’ leadership. "Therefore, American companies are ready to come back to Russia, both large and small, but only after this issue is resolved. I hope it will be settled in the near future," the presidential envoy concluded.

The 10th Eastern Economic Forum took place in Vladivostok from September 3 to 6 under the theme "The Far East: Cooperation for Peace and Prosperity."