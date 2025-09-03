Aeroflot Group boost passenger traffic between Russia, China by 33% in 8M 2025

MOSCOW, September 4. /TASS/. The Aeroflot Group increased passenger traffic on flights between Russia and China by 33% over eight months of 2025, the Russian flag carrier said.

Bookings for flights to China surged by more than 1.5 times against the prior day on the day when information appeared about the visa-free entry to China - September 2.

"Aeroflot increased the passenger traffic between Russia and China by 33% during eight months of this year. According to air carrier’s statistics, more than 653,000 people traveled from January to late August 2025 by Aeroflot flights to destinations in China and back, which is three times more than in the like period of 2024," the airline said.

The Moscow - Shanghai - Moscow flights enjoyed the highest demand from January to August 2025, with more than 117,000 passengers. Flights between Moscow and Guangzhou (over 93,000 passengers) and Moscow and Sanya (more than 84,000 passengers) rank second and third.

Scheduled flights from Moscow to Hong Kong will start again from October 2, aeroflot added.