Russia redirecting enormous volumes of fertilizers to BRICS states — association head

TIANJIN, September 1. /TASS/. Russia has increased its fertilizer supplies to BRICS countries by about 20%, head of the Russian Association of Fertilizer Producers Andrey Guryev said, adding that it is redirecting enormous volumes to them.

"As for the dynamics of deliveries, it is very positive. We currently see a 20% increase in deliveries year-on-year," he told reporters, adding that this refers to supplies to India, China, and Latin America.

"Fundamentally, a huge volume of fertilizers is being redirected to BRICS, Global South countries. This dynamic will persist, especially given the ongoing growth of fertilizer production in Russia," Guryev said. The association projects an increase in Russian fertilizer exports to 44 mln tons in 2025, he noted.

Supplies are being redirected due to US and European tariffs, among other things, the association’s head said. "Now, of course, we are making a choice in favor of developing BRICS markets. Let's say that the US introduced a compensatory duty against Russian fertilizers several years ago, and we left this market," he said, adding that the same happened as duties on Russian fertilizers that could become prohibitive by 2029, were introduced by the European Union this summer.

"Of course, it (the volume - TASS) will be distributed among other countries, other consumers, consumers whose consumption volume is growing," Guryev stressed.