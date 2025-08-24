Russia plans to hire Indian nationals in machinery, electronics sectors

MOSCOW, August 24. /TASS/. Russian companies in the machinery and electronics industries are interested in employing Indian citizens, Ambassador of India to Russia Vinay Kumar told TASS in an interview.

"At a broader level, there is manpower requirement in Russia and India has a skilled manpower. So at present, within the Russian regulations, framework of Russian regulations, laws and quotas, the companies are hiring Indians," the Ambassador said. "Most of the people who have come are in construction and textile sector" but the number of people interested in hiring Indians in the machinery and electronics segments is growing, the Indian diplomat added.

The workload of consular services is growing as more Indians come to work in Russia, the Ambassador said. "When people come and leave, they need consular services to extend passport, childbirth, say for example, and loss of passport and those kinds, basically consular services," he added.