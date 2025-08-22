Putin calls Rosatom "a leader in its field and a supplier of reliable technologies"

SAROV /Nizhny Novgorod Region/, August 22. /TASS/. The Rosatom state nuclear corporation is a global leader in the nuclear industry, introducing the latest technologies and launching them into serial production, President Vladimir Putin at a meeting with employees of nuclear industry enterprises and scientists in Sarov.

"Today, Rosatom is a global leader in the construction of new power units, which speaks to the indisputable reliability and environmental friendliness of domestic nuclear technologies," the Russian leader said.

He recalled that Russian scientists were the first to launch into serial production "the safest reactors of generation 3+."

"Fundamentally new solutions are already being created. This is a fourth-generation energy system on fast neutrons with an entangled cycle. This will eliminate radioactive waste and greatly increase the potential of nuclear energy," the President said.