Russia is at the forefront of developing thermonuclear fusion technologies — Putin

SAROV /Nizhny Novgorod Region/, August 22. /TASS/. Russia is at the forefront of developing thermonuclear fusion technologies, President Vladimir Putin stated at a meeting with workers in the nuclear industry in Sarov.

"We must set ourselves big tasks, strive to make a qualitative step in the development of the domestic economy, and the entire civilization. This is primarily about work in the field of controlled thermonuclear fusion, which was started, in particular by the great Yevgeny Pavlovich Velikhov," Putin said.

"Thanks to the formed backlog, developments in this area are already being used to create a whole range of applied solutions, and Russia is at the forefront of knowledge and technology in this field," he stressed.