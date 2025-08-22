Russian stock indices mixed as Friday’s trading closes on Moscow Exchange

MOSCOW, August 22. /TASS/. By the end of the main trading session on the Moscow Exchange on Friday the MOEX Index rose by 0.46% to 2,896.76 points, while the dollar-denominated RTS Index fell by 0.16%, to 1,130.09 points. The yuan exchange rate rose by 8 kopecks to 11.24 rubles.

"The MOEX Index showed mixed dynamics at the end of the week, with the benchmark generally trading just below 2,900 points. The pause in geopolitical news has begun to worry investors. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said today that the agenda for the summit of the presidents of Russia and Ukraine is not yet ready," said Alexander Shepelev, an expert on the stock market at BCS World of Investments.

"The leaders of growth in the second half of the day were shares of the Samolyot developer (+3.55%), Mosenergo (+3.46%) and Polyus (+2.26%)," said Freedom Finance Global analyst Vladimir Chernov.

The leaders of decline were shares of Bank Saint Petersburg (-6.01%), Tatneft (-1.69%) and Rusal (-0.88%).

BCS World of Investments expects that on Monday, August 25, the dollar will trade in the range of 79-81 rubles, the yuan rate will vary in the range of 11.1-11.3 rubles. The forecast for the MOEX index is 2,850-2,975 points.

Freedom Finance Global expects that the MOEX index will fluctuate in the range of 2,850 - 2,950 points. Forecast for the dollar, euro and yuan exchange rates: 80-83 rubles, 93-95 rubles and 11-11.5 rubles respectively.