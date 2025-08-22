Serbian NIS sends request to US Treasury Department to postpone sanctions after Aug. 27

BELGRADE, August 22. /TASS/. Serbia’s oil company NIS has submitted a request to the US Department of the Treasury’s Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) asking for another deferment of the sanctions regime, the Radio and Television of Serbia (RTS) reported.

The company would like to obtain a sixth license to continue operations, according to RTS. The exemption from the US anti-Russia sanctions against NIS expires on August 27.

On January 10, the US Treasury Department added Gazprom Neft, its CEO Alexander Dyukov, and more than 20 subsidiaries, including NIS, to the sanctions list.

NIS is one of the largest vertically integrated energy systems in Southeastern Europe. Its majority shareholders are Gazprom Neft (44.85% of shares), Gazprom (11.3%), and Serbia (29.87%). On July 28, the Serbian Energy Ministry reported that Belgrade had secured the fifth deferment of US sanctions against NIS for 30 days.