Russia’s grain harvest exceeds 85 mln tons year-to-date, forecast remains at 135 mln tons

MOSCOW, August 22. /TASS/. Grain harvest in Russia has exceeded 85 million tons since the beginning of this year, including more than 64 mln tons of wheat. The forecast for the grain harvest of 135 mln tons by the end of the current year remains, Deputy Prime Minister Dmitry Patrushev said.

"The harvesting of new crop is in its most active phase now. Russian farmers have collected more than 85 mln tons of grain by now, of which more than 64 mln tons are wheat. I would like to emphasize that this volume of grain already fully satisfies our domestic needs. Meanwhile, the harvesting rate, as well as the yield, are ahead of last year's level. All this allows us to maintain the forecast harvest at the level of 135 mln tons," he said at a meeting devoted to agriculture issues.

Russian Agriculture Minister Oksana Lut said earlier that the country’s grain harvest was expected to reach 135 mln tonnes in 2025, including 88-90 mln tonnes of wheat.

In 2024, Russia’s grain harvest totaled almost 130 mln tonnes.