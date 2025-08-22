Trade turnover between Russia, Azerbaijan up 16% this year — Deputy PM

ASTRAKHAN, August 22. /TASS/. Trade turnover between Russia and Azerbaijan gained more than 16% in the first half of 2025, Azerbaijani Deputy Prime Minister Shahin Mustafayev said.

"In 2024, our trade turnover increased by more than 10%, having reached $4.8 bln. According to Azerbaijani statistics, in the first half of this year trade turnover continued to grow, with the increase having exceeded 16%," he said at the meeting of the intergovernmental commission on economic cooperation between the two countries.

Mustafayev noted good results in the area of mutual investments between Russia and Azerbaijan, adding that more than 1,400 Russian companies actively work in Azerbaijan now. "Accumulated Russian investments in the economy of Azerbaijan exceed $10 bln," he added.

On August 22, a meeting of the intergovernmental commission on economic cooperation between the Russian Federation and the Republic of Azerbaijan took place in Astrakhan. The delegations were headed by co-chairs of the commission, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexey Overchuk and Azerbaijani Deputy Prime Minister Shahin Mustafayev.