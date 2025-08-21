US still intends to raise tariffs on Indian goods — White House

WASHINGTON, August 21. /TASS/. The United States still plans to increase tariffs on imports of goods from India by 25% because it buys Russian oil, said Peter Navarro, the Senior Counselor for Trade and Manufacturing to US President Donald Trump.

"I see that taking place," he told reporters in the White House.

The United States announced the increase of tariffs on imports from India by 25% to 50% in connection with its purchases of Russian oil and petroleum products. The measure is expected to become effective on August 27.