Russia sees positive trends in situation with baggage delivery by Turkish Airlines

MOSCOW, August 21. /TASS/. The situation with the short delivery of the passenger baggage by Turkish Airlines is improving Russian Deputy Minister of Transport Vladimir Poteshkin told TASS.

"We are in the dialogue; therefore the situation is improving, positive trends are in place," he said.

There is no information regarding baggage delays to date in mass media and the Vnukovo Airport, Poteshkin noted.

"We have continued our dialogue with the Turkish authorities almost today. The recommendations we have given - these were addressed in part, and the Turkish side waits certain actions from us in some way, which we will make right in the near time. Trends are in place - they stopped having short delivery of baggage, all the passengers are flying with baggage," the deputy minister added.