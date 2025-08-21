India hopes to start preparing free trade zone agreement with EAEU soon — MFA

MOSCOW, August 21. /TASS/. Indian authorities hope to start preparing a free trade zone agreement with the Eurasian Economic Union in the near future, Indian Foreign Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar said.

"We signed the terms of reference for the India-Eurasian Economic Union free trade agreement. We hope to commence negotiations very soon," he told a news conference following talks with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov.

Russia’s Trade Representative in India Andrey Sobolev told TASS earlier that negotiations between the EAEU, which includes Russia, Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, and India on concluding an agreement on a free trade zone could enter an active phase this year. An agreement to work on the free trade agreement issue was reached during the 22nd Russian-Indian summit in 2024. The next summit is scheduled to take place before the end of the year in India.