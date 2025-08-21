Globaltrans completes GDR delisting from Astana Exchange

MOSCOW, August 21. /TASS/. Globaltrans has completed delisting of global depositary receipts (GDRs) from the Astana Exchange, the major railway transportation company said.

"Globaltrans informs that the voluntary delisting of the GDRs from the official list kept by the Astana International Exchange Limited (AIX) has become effective," the company noted.

Globaltrans applied for the delisting in this July after the approval by the Board of Directors.

Globaltrans Investment PLC is one of the leading groups in the freight railway transportation segment, which is working through subsidiaries in Russia and CIS countries.