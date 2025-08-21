Regular gasoline prices record high on SPIMEX — trading data

MOSCOW, August 21. /TASS/.Gasoline prices were mixed on the St. Petersburg International Mercantile Exchange (SPIMEX) on Thursday, according to trading data.

Ai-95 premium gasoline prices lost 1.11% to 81,342 rubles ($1,009) per metric ton after the rally for the several days in a row. Ai-92 regular gasoline prices moved up by 0.21% to 72,660 rubles ($901.8) per metric ton and set a new record again.

Jet fuel prices stayed flat at 71,461 rubles ($886.9) per metric ton. Summer grade diesel fuel prices added 0.2% to 61,129 rubles ($758.6) a metric ton.

Prices of liquefied petroleum gases moved up by 5.44% to 20,789 rubles ($258) per metric ton. Furnace fuel prices surged by 0.83% to 23,756 rubles ($294.8) per metric ton.

The gasoline export ban is currently in effect for fuel producers during the entire month of September and for non-producers until the end of October.